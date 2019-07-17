Enpro Inds (NPO) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Upped Holding by $1.39 Million; Brigade Capital Management LP Upped Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding by $602,000

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 21,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 260,633 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80 million, up from 238,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $63.28. About 63,494 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 12.95% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 423,176 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited owns 0.13% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 319,562 shares. Regions Financial Corp reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 2.13 million shares. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Everence Mgmt reported 5,320 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Company holds 9,125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 60,575 shares. Art Llc reported 12,326 shares. 167,009 were reported by Principal Fincl Group Inc. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 284,878 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 15,861 shares. 207 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr. Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Ameritas Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,981 activity.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.29M shares to 36.96 million shares, valued at $377.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 166,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donnelley R R & Sons Co by 762,364 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME) by 2.65M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).