Enpro Inds (NPO) Position Held by Paradice Investment Management Llc; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Boothbay Fund Management Lifted Its Position

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 95.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 20,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 42,852 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 21,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 1.75M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 31/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O SAYS CO PARTNERED WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AND HAS SIGNED AN MOU; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 75,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 764,465 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.80M, up from 688,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 120,679 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO)

