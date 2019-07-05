Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Touches $19.35 High on Jul, 5; Williams Jones & Associates Trimmed By $1.81 Million Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake

The stock of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) reached all time high today, Jul, 5 and still has $20.51 target or 6.00% above today’s $19.35 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.34B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $20.51 PT is reached, the company will be worth $140.52M more. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 1.10 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) stake by 27.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc analyzed 14,799 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC)'s stock rose 5.93%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 39,259 shares with $4.82 million value, down from 54,058 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $63.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $141.72. About 486,278 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 20/03/2018 From 'Nirvana' to a 'Led Zeppelin' market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.56 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr had 9 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) rating on Monday, January 7. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $144 target. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Macquarie Research. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, January 10 to “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of PNC in report on Friday, January 25 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) rating on Tuesday, January 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $135 target. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, PNC unveil capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNC Releases Results Of Annual Dodd-Frank Company-Run Stress Test – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J, worth $624,099. Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Thursday, February 21. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03M.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,512 shares to 932,615 valued at $109.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aurora Cannabis Inc Com stake by 103,125 shares and now owns 114,229 shares. Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) was raised too.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 350.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $12.10 million for 48.38 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Enphase Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Add Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Enphase (ENPH) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enphase Energy Commences Microinverter Shipments from Mexico – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Enphase Energy: Buy at the High? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enphase Energy had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $16 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Oppenheimer maintained Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ENPH in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Roth Capital.