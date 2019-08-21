Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Reaches $34.37 High on Aug, 21; Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Enbridge (ENB) Position

The stock of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) reached all time high today, Aug, 21 and still has $35.40 target or 3.00% above today’s $34.37 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.19B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $35.40 PT is reached, the company will be worth $125.76 million more. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 1.05 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 31.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc analyzed 75,000 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)'s stock declined 9.34%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 166,712 shares with $6.04 million value, down from 241,712 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $68.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 315,081 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 576,259 shares to 16.19 million valued at $782.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) stake by 1.63M shares and now owns 17.74 million shares. Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) was raised too.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.19 billion. The companyÂ’s semiconductor microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. It has a 357.97 P/E ratio. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Enphase Energy, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company owns 0.44% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 4.51 million shares. Corecommodity Ltd Com reported 110,138 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 199,591 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Park West Asset Limited Liability accumulated 2.45% or 6.04M shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Raymond James Financial Svcs has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 52,684 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Granahan Management Ma owns 264,196 shares. Sei Invs Company reported 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 450,475 are held by Marathon Cap Mgmt. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Blackrock has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 5.75M shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability reported 37,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested in 0.97% or 123,563 shares.