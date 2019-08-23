Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Reaches $34.33 After 8.00% Up Move; SKYWORTH DIGITAL HOLDI (SWDHF) Sellers Increased By 4.19% Their Shorts

SKYWORTH DIGITAL HOLDI (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) had an increase of 4.19% in short interest. SWDHF’s SI was 1.24 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.19% from 1.19 million shares previously. It closed at $0.24 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.73% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 1.06M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH)The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $4.19 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $37.08 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ENPH worth $335.04 million more.

Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of consumer electronic products and upstream accessories under the Skyworth brand name in Asia, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $734.99 million. It operates through TV Products, Digital Set-Top Boxes and LCD Modules, White Appliances, and Property Holding divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers televisions, display devices, digital set-top-boxes, security monitors, home appliances, light emitting diode illumination products, liquid crystal display modules, refrigerators, washing machines, etc.

More news for Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Skyworth Digital Holdings: Improvements In Industry Dynamics And Margins Not Reflected In Share Price – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on November 22, 2017 is yet another important article.

Among 5 analysts covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enphase Energy has $12000 highest and $7.5 lowest target. $29.33’s average target is -14.56% below currents $34.33 stock price. Enphase Energy had 14 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 27. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by FBR Capital. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 20 by H.C. Wainwright.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Enphase Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ENPH) 10% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ENPH, ON, HPE, WB – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enphase Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.19 billion. The companyÂ’s semiconductor microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. It has a 357.64 P/E ratio. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services.