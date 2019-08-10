Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Reaches $31.85 52-Week High; 5 Analysts Bullish SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)

The stock of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) hit a new 52-week high and has $34.72 target or 9.00% above today’s $31.85 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.99 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $34.72 price target is reached, the company will be worth $358.65 million more. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 4.18M shares traded or 3.71% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30

Among 7 analysts covering Segro (LON:SGRO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Segro had 37 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 786 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. Peel Hunt maintained SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) on Friday, February 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by Liberum Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by UBS. JP Morgan upgraded SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) on Thursday, July 25 to “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of SGRO in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 755 target. Liberum Capital maintained SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Liberum Capital has “Buy” rating and GBX 850 target. See SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) latest ratings:

SEGRO plc, a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties in Europe. The company has market cap of 8.35 billion GBP. The firm also provides utility services and services associated with such activities. It has a 8.86 P/E ratio. It also owns and manages flexible business space for various facilities in the areas of logistics, warehousing, other industrial facilities, offices, and retail.

The stock increased 1.84% or GBX 13.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 763.6. About 2.22M shares traded. SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enphase Energy has $12000 highest and $7.5 lowest target. $29.33’s average target is -7.91% below currents $31.85 stock price. Enphase Energy had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7.5 target in Monday, February 25 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $9.5 target. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by H.C. Wainwright.