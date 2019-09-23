Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Reaches $26.30 After 4.00% Down Move; Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.26% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 2.46 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer ResignationThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $3.21B company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $25.25 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ENPH worth $128.32 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Great Portland Estates PLC has GBX 820 highest and GBX 525 lowest target. GBX 712.50’s average target is -1.01% below currents GBX 719.8 stock price. Great Portland Estates PLC had 29 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) on Tuesday, June 4 to “Sell” rating. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and GBX 775 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 650 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. See Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. The companyÂ’s semiconductor microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. It has a 273.96 P/E ratio. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.40M for 32.88 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold Enphase Energy, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Electron Prtnrs Lc reported 5.02% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 191,477 are owned by Eam Investors Llc. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 40,010 shares. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 239,480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). American Inc has 58,402 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 422,146 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 432,636 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd invested in 4,790 shares. Dupont Cap Corp stated it has 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 28,312 shares. Graham Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Old West Investment Ltd Company holds 141,317 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank owns 1,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enphase Energy has $12000 highest and $16 lowest target. $49’s average target is 86.31% above currents $26.3 stock price. Enphase Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Northland on Monday, August 26. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. H.C. Wainwright downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $16 target in Thursday, June 20 report.

Great Portland Estates plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of 1.88 billion GBP. It develops freehold and leasehold, residential, retail, and office properties in London. It has a 42.09 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code and would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes approximately 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.

The stock increased 0.08% or GBX 0.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 719.8. About 506,617 shares traded. Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $169,600 activity. 15,000 Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) shares with value of $35,700 were bought by HICKS QUENTIN R. 15,000 Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) shares with value of $36,300 were bought by Craine Patrick K.. $97,600 worth of stock was bought by Wood David M. on Friday, August 30.