Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Reaches $23.77 After 4.00% Down Move; JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC CHESS DEPOSI (JHIUF) Shorts Decreased By 1.13%

The stock of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.15% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 2.65M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar TechnologyThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.90 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $22.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ENPH worth $115.96M less.

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC CHESS DEPOSI (OTCMKTS:JHIUF) had a decrease of 1.13% in short interest. JHIUF’s SI was 759,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.13% from 768,100 shares previously. It closed at $16.06 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Enphase Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENPH) 9.1% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enphase Energy – Truth In Numbers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why SolarEdge Stock Dropped 10% Today – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Enphase Stock Popped 13% This Morning – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enphase Energy – Debunking The Citron Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. The companyÂ’s semiconductor microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. It has a 247.6 P/E ratio. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.39 million for 29.71 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Among 3 analysts covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enphase Energy has $12000 highest and $16 lowest target. $49’s average target is 106.14% above currents $23.77 stock price. Enphase Energy had 8 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Northland. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 20 by H.C. Wainwright. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of ENPH in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating.