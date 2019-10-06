Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Reaches $23.44 After 7.00% Up Move; Liberty All Star Growth Fund (ASG) Has 1.13 Sentiment

The stock of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.57% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.44. About 3.03M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70MThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.79 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $25.08 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ENPH worth $195.51M more.

Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 18 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 16 reduced and sold holdings in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 4.66 million shares, down from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold Enphase Energy, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ser Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 20,000 were reported by Ancora Advisors Limited Com. Trexquant Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Maryland-based Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 444,769 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 66,819 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 6.68M shares. Eam Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.85% stake. Alps Advisors owns 0.02% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 148,820 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 5.27M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 24,743 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.17M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 432,636 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 34,300 shares.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The companyÂ’s semiconductor microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. It has a 244.22 P/E ratio. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services.

Among 3 analysts covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enphase Energy has $12000 highest and $16 lowest target. $49’s average target is 109.04% above currents $23.44 stock price. Enphase Energy had 9 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Northland on Monday, August 26. H.C. Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) rating on Thursday, June 20. H.C. Wainwright has “Hold” rating and $16 target. Deutsche Bank upgraded Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $23.83 million for 29.30 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. for 132,412 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 205,400 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.13% invested in the company for 1.20 million shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Stratford Consulting Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 13,868 shares.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $216.22 million. It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. It has a 7.08 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.