Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Reaches $21.24 After 6.00% Up Move; Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Crombie Real Estate (TSE:CRR.UN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crombie Real Estate had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Desjardins Securities on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Monday, March 4 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) rating on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $14.5 target. See Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) latest ratings:

05/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $14.5 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $14.5 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $15.25 Maintain

The stock of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.12% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 2.69 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6cThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.57B company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $22.51 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ENPH worth $154.26M more.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties in Atlantic Canada. It has a 18.27 P/E ratio. The firm invests in retail, office, and mixed-use properties.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 60,867 shares traded. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enphase Energy had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ENPH in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Roth Capital. The rating was downgraded by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, June 20 to “Hold”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The companyÂ’s semiconductor microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services.