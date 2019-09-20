Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Comparison side by side

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy Inc. 18 8.18 N/A -0.04 0.00 Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 13 0.62 N/A 0.37 39.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enphase Energy Inc. and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enphase Energy Inc. and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy Inc. 0.00% 368% -1.2% Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Enphase Energy Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.97. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enphase Energy Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enphase Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Enphase Energy Inc. and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$42 is Enphase Energy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 54.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enphase Energy Inc. and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.9% and 0% respectively. Enphase Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, 3.3% are Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enphase Energy Inc. 40.61% 53.83% 116.87% 293.16% 395.6% 495.14% Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. -8.24% 2.82% 19.2% 24.81% 9.45% 72.26%

For the past year Enphase Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

Summary

Enphase Energy Inc. beats Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services. The company sells its microinverter systems primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers through original equipment manufacturers and strategic partners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.