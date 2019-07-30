Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enphase Energy Inc. has 48.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 60.04% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Enphase Energy Inc. has 1.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Enphase Energy Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy Inc. 0.00% 368.00% -1.20% Industry Average 34.45% 32.83% 9.83%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Enphase Energy Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 234.99M 682.04M 26.76

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Enphase Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 2.05 2.68

With average target price of $11.2, Enphase Energy Inc. has a potential downside of -48.08%. As a group, Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies have a potential upside of 45.49%. Enphase Energy Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enphase Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enphase Energy Inc. 4.67% 52.03% 89.84% 162.23% 181.47% 208.25% Industry Average 3.86% 14.17% 19.11% 33.32% 41.27% 37.89%

For the past year Enphase Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enphase Energy Inc. are 1.5 and 1.4. Competitively, Enphase Energy Inc.’s peers have 4.92 and 4.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enphase Energy Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enphase Energy Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Enphase Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enphase Energy Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.23 which is 23.26% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services. The company sells its microinverter systems primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers through original equipment manufacturers and strategic partners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.