Enphase Energy (ENPH) Valuation Rose While Park West Asset Management Cut Stake by $42.16 Million; As Netease (NTES) Stock Value Declined, Matthews International Capital Management Has Lifted by $1.15 Million Its Holding

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 168,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.17 million, up from 164,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $12.66 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 1.63M shares traded or 135.93% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 3.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.43M, down from 6.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 3.97 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc by 38,600 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $51.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,200 shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playags Inc by 610,528 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $45.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 222,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.40 million for 27.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.