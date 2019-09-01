Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shares Rose While Electron Capital Partners Has Cut Stake by $2.45 Million; As Dycom Inds (DY) Market Value Rose, Holder Lonestar Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $5.40 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 503,270 shares traded or 41.59% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 6.84 million shares traded or 54.67% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $27.11 million for 13.24 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 13,401 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 466,000 are held by Mackay Shields Limited. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 61,625 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 6,460 were reported by Mirae Asset Invests. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 15,822 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 57,100 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 500 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc owns 0.06% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 34,249 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 611 were reported by Advsr Asset Mgmt. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 30,273 shares or 0% of the stock. Howe & Rusling Incorporated owns 4,829 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 16,063 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Blackrock Incorporated holds 5.75 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. 23,187 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Raymond James Advisors Incorporated holds 42,717 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank owns 1,045 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 1.60 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 224,079 shares. Luminus Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.07 million shares. 86,221 were reported by Metropolitan Life New York. Redmond Asset Ltd has invested 0.37% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Citigroup Inc holds 77,849 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 262,981 are held by Aqr Mgmt Limited Company. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 7,996 shares. 56,091 were reported by Financial Bank Of America Corp De. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares to 809,163 shares, valued at $42.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).