Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position by $47.55 Million; Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Decreased Stake as Shares Declined

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 56.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 2.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 2.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.89M, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 2.64 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 340,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 464,478 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.31M, down from 804,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.91. About 1.15M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.72 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Dorian strengthens as it arrives in the Carolinas; A new kind of shop for SouthPark? – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Keeping an eye on Hurricane Dorian; Another local landmark disappearing; Charlotte company arrives in Japan – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Duke Energy to accelerate coal-plant closings, target ‘net zero’ carbon emissions by 2050 – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: American Airlines, Chipotle, GM, Wells Fargo, More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.39 million for 27.04 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aimmune, Apple, Aurora Cannabis, Dickâ€™s, Halliburton, HP, JPMorgan, Loweâ€™s, Lyft, Schlumberger, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why SolarEdge Stock Dropped 10% Today – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Renewable Energy Stocks in Solar Power – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.