Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shareholder Corecommodity Management Lowered Its Holding by $588,798; Cypress Capital Management Wy Cut Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Shares Declined

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 32,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 77,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 110,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 6.82M shares traded or 30.06% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 3,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,550 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235,000, down from 5,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73 million shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.40M for 34.34 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $180.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 154,665 shares to 248,585 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 6,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 194.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 31,785 shares to 33,728 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 16,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,609 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO).