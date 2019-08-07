Enphase Energy (ENPH) Share Value Rose While Electron Capital Partners Decreased Its Position by $2.45 Million; Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Underhill Investment Management Cut Position by $7.12 Million as Stock Rose

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $208.89. About 1.67M shares traded or 20.96% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 26 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 26/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Preliminary Approach to Buy NEX Group; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06M, down from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.19% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 5.84 million shares traded or 48.58% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin & Partners Llp owns 993,281 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn accumulated 320 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0.14% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 499,852 shares. Howe Rusling invested in 67 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% or 1,805 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 1,435 shares. Moreover, Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2.38% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 928,841 shares. Nomura Asset Commerce Ltd reported 483,480 shares. Fcg Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,156 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 3,684 are owned by Hilltop. Moreover, Alkeon Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 97,713 shares. Natixis reported 125,049 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs invested in 42,717 shares. Bridger Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 724,723 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0% or 1,045 shares. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 1.86% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 450,475 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested in 0.02% or 59,809 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 11,202 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 303,381 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Moreover, Int Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 55,167 shares. Old West Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). C M Bidwell And Associates Limited has 0.06% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 65,501 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd owns 4.51M shares. National Bank Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 477,727 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14M shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $34.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,065 shares, and has risen its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

