Enphase Energy (ENPH) Position Upped by Park West Asset Management Llc; Coe Capital Management Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $427,200; Market Value Rose

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.76M, up from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.05% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 3.01 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 240 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 1,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Jassy is one of Amazon’s most powerful executives (and most highly paid); 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 25/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy:; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 07/05/2018 – As retail continues its decline, one industry seems to be ‘Amazon-proof’: beauty; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares to 4,254 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,335 are owned by Abner Herrman & Brock Limited. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 15,923 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Neumann Cap Management Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 384 shares. Montrusco Bolton holds 2.32% or 19,219 shares. Jbf Cap Incorporated holds 4.45% or 14,000 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Co reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moody National Bank & Trust Division has 1.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,760 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 770 shares. Williams Jones Ltd Liability Corp has 1.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Asset Lc invested in 630 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Texas-based Hwg LP has invested 5.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division holds 0.58% or 2,396 shares. Eulav Asset invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Savant Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,484 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Mistake Is Shopify’s Gain – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Enphase Energy (ENPH) – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Solar (FSLR) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JinkoSolar Supplies 7.8 MW Modules for Power Plants in Hungary – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.