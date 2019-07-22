Enphase Energy (ENPH) Market Value Rose While Electron Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $2.45 Million; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Cut Position by $5.38 Million as Stock Declined

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06M, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 3.35 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 168,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,485 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 202,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 347,833 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 350.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $12.10 million for 52.03 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Enphase Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advsrs accumulated 42,717 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 12,241 shares. D E Shaw & Com has 37,503 shares. Bridger Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 724,723 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 224,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 35,050 are held by Voya Investment Limited Co. 6,624 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prns. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 41,544 shares. Corecommodity Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 110,138 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 4,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Electron Capital Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 5.49% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). C M Bidwell Associates has 6,195 shares. 1,116 were reported by Dorsey Wright &. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability owns 260,528 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares to 197,392 shares, valued at $23.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New Com (NYSE:SIX) by 11,642 shares to 53,064 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 14,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 0% stake. Paloma Partners Management Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 29,057 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 70,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 156,912 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa reported 2,031 shares. Advisory Lc has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 57,758 were accumulated by Sector Pension Board. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 79,470 were reported by California Employees Retirement System. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp stated it has 142,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.04% or 22,559 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 226 shares.

