Enphase Energy (ENPH) Holder Park West Asset Management Decreased Holding by $42.16 Million as Share Value Rose; Park Presidio Capital Has Increased Its Owens Corning New (OC) Position by $14.61 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 3.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.43 million, down from 6.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 7.57% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 5.13M shares traded or 1.02% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 251,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.77M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 1.19 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 09/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: Candace Owens on Her Shift to Activism After YouTube Success; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.40 million for 31.28 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 266,850 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $17.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Svmk Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 225,394 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Llc holds 3.93M shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt reported 3.07% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 3.70M shares. California-based Eam has invested 0.85% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 77,427 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Zacks Inv reported 107,057 shares stake. Ellington Gp Lc holds 15,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Df Dent And has 16,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 366,717 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 41,732 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 133 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,500 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $29.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.