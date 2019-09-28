Enphase Energy (ENPH) Holder Marathon Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; As Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) Stock Price Rose, Coastline Trust Co Lowered Its Holding by $365,400

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 37,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 412,986 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, down from 450,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 3.97M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 5,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 19,780 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 169.01% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Preferred Etf by 24,510 shares to 135,830 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Inter Term Corp Bond (VCIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.40M for 27.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.