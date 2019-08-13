Enphase Energy (ENPH) Holder Electron Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $2.45 Million as Share Value Rose; Navellier & Associates Trimmed Holding in Pgt (PGTI) by $774,176 as Stock Value Rose

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pgt Inc. (PGTI) by 66.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 59,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 30,040 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 89,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Pgt Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $840.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 265,944 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 5.01M shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,440 activity. $58,150 worth of stock was bought by Feintuch Richard D on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 2,578 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0% or 188,391 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Lc stated it has 662,504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Petrus Tru Company Lta owns 23,831 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Spitfire Capital Ltd Co holds 3.94% or 272,347 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc reported 43,759 shares stake. Hood River Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.48% or 686,730 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc reported 4,695 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 19,575 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.01% or 170,000 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.02% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Jennison Lc holds 1.46 million shares.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) by 5,651 shares to 42,687 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS) by 27,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp. Plc Class A.

