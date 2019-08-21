Enphase Energy (ENPH) Holder Electron Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Shareholder Verition Fund Management Raised Its Position by $462,816

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 66.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 19,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 48,113 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 28,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 717,683 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 1.48 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 29,955 shares to 28,080 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,401 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares to 197,392 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

