Enphase Energy (ENPH) Holder Corecommodity Management Has Lowered Position as Market Valuation Rose; Prudential Plc Has Raised Position in Keysight Technologie (KEYS) by $354,754 as Valuation Rose

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Keysight Technologie (KEYS) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 16,920 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 12,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Keysight Technologie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 891,240 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 32,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 77,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, down from 110,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.44. About 3.03 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $32.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 10,400 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $10.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 60,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,747 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Src Energy Inc by 198,811 shares to 452,948 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 20,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).