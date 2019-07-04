Enphase Energy Com Usd0.00001 (ENPH) Stock Rose While Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Raised Position; Brunswick (BC) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Lowered Position

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc Com Usd0.00001 (ENPH) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.51 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.67 million, up from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 1.89 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 69.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 299,333 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 502,800 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Canadian consumers piled on their winter credit – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brunswick Releases Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brunswick names Marchetti, Senior Director â€“ Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brunswick Completes Acquisition of Freedom Boat Club – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “RBC: Bad Weather is Bad News for the Boat Business – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. BC’s profit will be $128.01 million for 7.82 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jane Street Grp Incorporated Llc has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 50,971 shares. Systematic Financial LP owns 53,077 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 34,536 shares. Harris Assocs LP has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Weiss Multi has 0.12% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 326,698 shares. Tygh Cap Management invested in 77,451 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.13% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 1.48 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has 0.04% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 340,424 shares. Starr Intl owns 2,856 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 7.68 million shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt holds 8,125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Enphase (ENPH) to Supply IQ Microinverter to Solar Solution – Nasdaq” on October 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enphase Energized AC Modules Reach Over 500 Solar Contractors in the United States – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canadian Solar’s (CSIQ) Unit Inks PPA With Energy Transfer – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Solar Stocks in Focus After US-China Temporary Trade Truce – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.