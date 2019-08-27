Enova International Inc. (ENVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) and Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International Inc. 24 0.75 N/A 1.91 14.10 Barings BDC Inc. 10 7.50 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enova International Inc. and Barings BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enova International Inc. and Barings BDC Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 5.3% Barings BDC Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -7.9%

Risk and Volatility

Enova International Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.35 beta. Barings BDC Inc.’s 0.72 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Enova International Inc. and Barings BDC Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Barings BDC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Barings BDC Inc.’s potential upside is 10.78% and its consensus target price is $11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Enova International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.6% of Barings BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Enova International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 27.1% of Barings BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enova International Inc. 19.2% 16.41% 3.49% 14.24% -13.76% 38.49% Barings BDC Inc. -0.6% 0.3% -0.3% 0% -2.55% 9.54%

For the past year Enova International Inc. was more bullish than Barings BDC Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Enova International Inc. beats Barings BDC Inc.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.