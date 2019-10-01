Enova International Inc. (ENVA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enova International Inc. has 97.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.6% of Enova International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Enova International Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International Inc. 128,505,067.57% 19.80% 5.30% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Enova International Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International Inc. 30.43M 24 14.10 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Enova International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Enova International Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Enova International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.38 2.50

The potential upside of the rivals is 131.75%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enova International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enova International Inc. 19.2% 16.41% 3.49% 14.24% -13.76% 38.49% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Enova International Inc. has stronger performance than Enova International Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Enova International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, Enova International Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 9.39 and has 9.60 Quick Ratio. Enova International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enova International Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Enova International Inc. has a beta of 2.35 and its 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Enova International Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Enova International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Enova International Inc.’s competitors beat Enova International Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.