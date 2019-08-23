Enova International Inc. (ENVA) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Enova International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Enova International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Enova International Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International Inc. 0.00% 19.80% 5.30% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Enova International Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International Inc. N/A 24 14.10 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Enova International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Enova International Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Enova International Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 3.53 2.64

The potential upside of the peers is 104.04%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enova International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enova International Inc. 19.2% 16.41% 3.49% 14.24% -13.76% 38.49% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Enova International Inc. has stronger performance than Enova International Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Enova International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, Enova International Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 9.39 and has 9.60 Quick Ratio. Enova International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enova International Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Enova International Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.35. Competitively, Enova International Inc.’s competitors are 32.15% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Enova International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Enova International Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Enova International Inc.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.