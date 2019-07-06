Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 17 0.00 N/A 3.00 6.80

Table 1 demonstrates Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93% Zealand Pharma A/S -0.49% 12.95% 42.53% 54.74% 32.62% 75.8%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Enochian Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.