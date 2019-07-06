Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|6.80
Table 1 demonstrates Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-18.7%
|-16.7%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|-3.88%
|-12.95%
|-22.78%
|-19.79%
|22.68%
|-16.93%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-0.49%
|12.95%
|42.53%
|54.74%
|32.62%
|75.8%
For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats Enochian Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
