Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 624.64% and its consensus price target is $2.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 40.67% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.