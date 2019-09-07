Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 20.66 N/A -4.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Volatility & Risk

Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Theravance Biopharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.75 beta which makes it 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $55, while its potential upside is 155.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares and 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. About 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.