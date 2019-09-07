Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.85 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Volatility & Risk

Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Enochian Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.4% and 31% respectively. Insiders held roughly 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.