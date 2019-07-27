Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-18.7%
|-16.7%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.75, with potential upside of 136.98%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 62.6%. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|-3.88%
|-12.95%
|-22.78%
|-19.79%
|22.68%
|-16.93%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|-2%
|-1.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.3%
For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -16.93% weaker performance while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 3.3% stronger performance.
Summary
Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
