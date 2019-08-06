Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Both Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 126.65 N/A -2.74 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15, which is potential 197.03% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares and 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.