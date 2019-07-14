Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

This is a contrast between Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 19.19 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enochian Biosciences Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enochian Biosciences Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.62 beta means Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. FibroGen Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FibroGen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Enochian Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 56.25% and its consensus price target is $71.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, FibroGen Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than FibroGen Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.