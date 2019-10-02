Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

We are contrasting Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 42 -0.86 9.59M -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22,860,548.27% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, with potential downside of -4.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 64.37%. Comparatively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.