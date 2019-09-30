Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 8.76M -0.82 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 4 0.00 58.53M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 180,406,532.53% -19.9% -17.1% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1,365,736,419.64% -190.8% -63.4%

Risk and Volatility

Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.09. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Dynavax Technologies Corporation which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.4% and 83.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.