Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enochian Biosciences Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enochian Biosciences Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk & Volatility

Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 0.09 and it happens to be 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.87 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $2, which is potential 181.02% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.