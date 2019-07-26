Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Demonstrates Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.62 beta indicates that Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 38.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares and 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.