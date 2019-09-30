Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) Reaches $3.73 1 Year Low; Inmune Bio (INMB) Sellers Decreased By 16.52% Their Shorts

Inmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) had a decrease of 16.52% in short interest. INMB’s SI was 9,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.52% from 11,500 shares previously. With 18,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Inmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB)’s short sellers to cover INMB’s short positions. The SI to Inmune Bio Inc’s float is 0.46%. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 6,264 shares traded. INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.39 target or 9.00% below today’s $3.73 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $144.67M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $3.39 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.02 million less. The stock decreased 12.24% or $0.5203 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7297. About 18,198 shares traded. Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) has risen 22.25% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.25% the S&P500.

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $62.53 million. The firm intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

