Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Contrasting side by side

Both Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 8.76M -0.82 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 17.19M -3.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 180,406,532.53% -19.9% -17.1% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 158,725,761.77% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, which is potential 128.22% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares and 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.