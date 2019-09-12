Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Contrasting side by side

Both Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 75.18 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.09 shows that Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s -0.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. Its rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 99.20% and its consensus target price is $2.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.