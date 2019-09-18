Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Comparison side by side

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 13.96 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation has 3.1 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares and 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares. 64.37% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.