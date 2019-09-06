Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|40.46
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-19.9%
|-17.1%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
Volatility and Risk
Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.87 beta.
Liquidity
6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 18.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6.77%
|9.64%
|-19.17%
|-23.11%
|22.25%
|-30.14%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
