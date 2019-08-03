Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.23 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility & Risk

Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s 0.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 91.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the average price target of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $106.86, which is potential 13.62% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 34.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.