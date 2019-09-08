Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparison side by side

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.4% and 24.3% respectively. 64.37% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.