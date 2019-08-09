Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 2.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Enochian Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.90% -17.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Enochian Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

The potential upside of the rivals is 139.13%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Enochian Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s rivals beat Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.