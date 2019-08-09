Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 2.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Enochian Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-19.90%
|-17.10%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Enochian Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|N/A
|6
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.89
|2.70
|2.86
The potential upside of the rivals is 139.13%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6.77%
|9.64%
|-19.17%
|-23.11%
|22.25%
|-30.14%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Volatility & Risk
Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Enochian Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s rivals beat Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
