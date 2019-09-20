Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Volatility & Risk

Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.09 beta. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.4% and 3.7% respectively. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 64.37%. Comparatively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.