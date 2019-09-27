Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparison side by side

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 8.76M -0.82 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 5.93M -0.97 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 180,902,032.05% -19.9% -17.1% Genprex Inc. 662,495,810.52% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genprex Inc. are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. Genprex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 64.37%. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 51.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has weaker performance than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Genprex Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.