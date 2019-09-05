Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility and Risk

Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.